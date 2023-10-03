Benchmark Maintains Omnicell (OMCL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2023, Benchmark maintained coverage of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 62.62% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Omnicell is 73.44. The forecasts range from a low of 56.56 to a high of $92.40. The average price target represents an increase of 62.62% from its latest reported closing price of 45.16.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Omnicell is 1,237MM, an increase of 0.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 681 funds or institutions reporting positions in Omnicell. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OMCL is 0.23%, an increase of 16.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.98% to 53,215K shares. The put/call ratio of OMCL is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,829K shares representing 8.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,815K shares, representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMCL by 20.27% over the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 1,728K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,982K shares, representing a decrease of 14.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMCL by 16.70% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,399K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,377K shares, representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMCL by 17.74% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,368K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,377K shares, representing a decrease of 0.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMCL by 19.41% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 1,344K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,195K shares, representing an increase of 11.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMCL by 33.39% over the last quarter.

Omnicell Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Since 1992, Omnicell has been committed to transforming the pharmacy care delivery model to dramatically improve outcomes and lower costs. Through the vision of the autonomous pharmacy, a combination of automation, intelligence, and technology-enabled services, powered by a cloud data platform, Omnicell supports more efficient ways to manage medications across all care settings. Over 7,000 facilities worldwide use Omnicell automation and analytics solutions to help increase operational efficiency, reduce medication errors, deliver actionable intelligence, and improve patient safety. More than 50,000 institutional and retail pharmacies across North America and the United Kingdom leverage Omnicell's innovative medication adherence and population health solutions to improve patient engagement and adherence to prescriptions, helping to reduce costly hospital readmissions.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.