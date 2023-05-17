Benchmark Maintains Nutex Health (NUTX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 17, 2023, Benchmark maintained coverage of Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 499.53% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nutex Health is 3.06. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 499.53% from its latest reported closing price of 0.51.

The projected annual revenue for Nutex Health is 282MM, an increase of 43.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 160 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nutex Health. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NUTX is 0.01%, an increase of 20.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 56.88% to 45,062K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 5,366K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 819K shares, representing an increase of 84.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NUTX by 651.16% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,801K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,702K shares, representing an increase of 3.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NUTX by 49.01% over the last quarter.

FSSNX - Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund holds 2,072K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 326K shares, representing an increase of 84.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NUTX by 867.85% over the last quarter.

IWO - iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF holds 2,063K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 309K shares, representing an increase of 85.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NUTX by 663.92% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 1,835K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,788K shares, representing an increase of 2.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NUTX by 80.75% over the last quarter.

Key filings for this company:

