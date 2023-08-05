Benchmark Maintains Nova (NVMI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, Benchmark maintained coverage of Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.21% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nova is 122.60. The forecasts range from a low of 107.06 to a high of $138.60. The average price target represents an increase of 3.21% from its latest reported closing price of 118.79.

The projected annual revenue for Nova is 549MM, a decrease of 0.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 267 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nova. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NVMI is 0.36%, an increase of 16.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.66% to 21,906K shares. The put/call ratio of NVMI is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 3,477K shares representing 12.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,882K shares, representing an increase of 17.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVMI by 42.70% over the last quarter.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings holds 1,415K shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,440K shares, representing a decrease of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVMI by 1.33% over the last quarter.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services holds 1,180K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,201K shares, representing a decrease of 1.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVMI by 32.63% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 1,115K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,301K shares, representing a decrease of 16.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVMI by 2.80% over the last quarter.

FSELX - Semiconductors Portfolio holds 1,062K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nova Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nova Ltd. is a leading innovator and key provider of metrology solutions for advanced process control used in semiconductor manufacturing. Nova delivers continuous innovation by providing state-of-the-art high- performance metrology solutions for effective process control throughout the semiconductor fabrication lifecycle. Nova's product portfolio, which combines high- precision hardware and cutting-edge software, provides its customers with deep insight into the development and production of the most advanced semiconductor devices. Nova's unique capability to deliver innovative X-ray and Optical solutions enable its customers to improve performance, enhance product yields and accelerate time to market. Nova acts as a partner to semiconductor manufacturers from its offices around the world.

