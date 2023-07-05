Benchmark Maintains Noodles & Company - (NDLS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 5, 2023, Benchmark maintained coverage of Noodles & Company - (NASDAQ:NDLS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 132.50% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Noodles & Company - is 7.90. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 132.50% from its latest reported closing price of 3.40.

The projected annual revenue for Noodles & Company - is 558MM, an increase of 6.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 243 funds or institutions reporting positions in Noodles & Company -. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NDLS is 0.11%, a decrease of 23.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.58% to 43,753K shares. The put/call ratio of NDLS is 4.69, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mill Road Capital Management holds 5,826K shares representing 12.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,721K shares, representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NDLS by 15.27% over the last quarter.

XFBRX - Mid Cap Portfolio Investor Class holds 3,055K shares representing 6.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,753K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,570K shares, representing an increase of 10.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NDLS by 6.06% over the last quarter.

Woodson Capital Management holds 1,450K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,428K shares, representing a decrease of 67.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NDLS by 50.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,439K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,186K shares, representing an increase of 17.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NDLS by 1.03% over the last quarter.

Noodles Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Since 1995, Noodles & Company has been serving noodles your way, with noodles and flavors that you know and love as well as new ones you're about to discover. From indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to better-for-you Zoodles and Other Noodles, the company serves a world of flavor in every bowl. Made up of more than 450 restaurants and thousands of passionate team members, Noodles was named one of the Best Places to Work by the Denver Business Journal for its unique culture built on the value of 'Loving Life' which begins by nourishing and inspiring every team member and guest who walks through the door. Noodles has also earned the Women in the Lead Certification for its investment in women-empowering initiatives for its female team members and has proudly partnered with the Multicultural Foodservice & Hospitality Alliance to build cultural intelligence within its teams.

