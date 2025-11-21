Benchmark Maintains NetEase, Inc. - Depositary Receipt (NTES) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 21, 2025, Benchmark maintained coverage of NetEase, Inc. - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGS:NTES) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.85% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for NetEase, Inc. - Depositary Receipt is $164.55/share. The forecasts range from a low of $121.20 to a high of $203.70. The average price target represents an increase of 22.85% from its latest reported closing price of $133.95 / share.

The projected annual revenue for NetEase, Inc. - Depositary Receipt is 119,443MM, an increase of 6.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 39.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 603 funds or institutions reporting positions in NetEase, Inc. - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTES is 0.44%, an increase of 4.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.97% to 70,008K shares. The put/call ratio of NTES is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 8,551K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares , representing an increase of 99.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTES by 27,857.46% over the last quarter.

Ninety One UK holds 6,296K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,268K shares , representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTES by 3.71% over the last quarter.

Orbis Allan Gray holds 4,157K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,507K shares , representing an increase of 15.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTES by 21.26% over the last quarter.

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong holds 3,212K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,486K shares , representing a decrease of 8.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTES by 50.43% over the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 2,597K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,654K shares , representing a decrease of 2.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTES by 15.88% over the last quarter.

