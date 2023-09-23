Benchmark Maintains National Cinemedia (NCMI) Speculative Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 22, 2023, Benchmark maintained coverage of National Cinemedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) with a Speculative Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.70% Downside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for National Cinemedia is 4.44. The forecasts range from a low of 3.74 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.70% from its latest reported closing price of 4.56.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for National Cinemedia is 339MM, an increase of 73.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in National Cinemedia. This is a decrease of 29 owner(s) or 38.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NCMI is 0.02%, an increase of 351.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.15% to 21,392K shares. The put/call ratio of NCMI is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Barclays holds 7,419K shares representing 7.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Standard General holds 6,870K shares representing 7.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,932K shares, representing a decrease of 88.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NCMI by 194.38% over the last quarter.

Quinn Opportunity Partners holds 3,203K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Zazove Associates holds 1,265K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RBF Capital holds 1,093K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 151K shares, representing an increase of 86.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NCMI by 1,485.90% over the last quarter.

National Cinemedia Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

National CineMedia (NCM) is America's Movie Network. As the largest cinema advertising network in the U.S., they unite brands with the power of movies and engage movie fans anytime and anywhere. NCM's Noovie pre-show is presented exclusively in 53 leading national and regional theater circuits including AMC Entertainment Inc. NCM's cinema advertising network offers broad reach and unparalleled audience engagement with over 20,400 screens in over 1,650 theaters in 190 Designated Market Areas® (all of the top 50). NCM Digital goes beyond the big screen, extending in-theater campaigns into online and mobile marketing programs to reach entertainment audiences. National CineMedia, Inc. owns a 48.0% interest in, and is the managing member of, National CineMedia, LLC.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.