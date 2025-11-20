Benchmark Maintains Milestone Scientific (MLSS) Speculative Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2025, Benchmark maintained coverage of Milestone Scientific (NYSEAM:MLSS) with a Speculative Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 537.50% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Milestone Scientific is $2.04/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $2.10. The average price target represents an increase of 537.50% from its latest reported closing price of $0.32 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Milestone Scientific is 15MM, an increase of 70.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in Milestone Scientific. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 8.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MLSS is 0.01%, an increase of 29.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.67% to 5,270K shares. The put/call ratio of MLSS is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,482K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 648K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 611K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 550K shares , representing an increase of 9.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLSS by 61.69% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 285K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 283K shares , representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLSS by 3.84% over the last quarter.

BRUSX - Ultra-Small Company Fund Class N holds 189K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

