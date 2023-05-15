Benchmark Maintains Middleby (MIDD) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2023, Benchmark maintained coverage of Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.63% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Middleby is 178.73. The forecasts range from a low of 171.70 to a high of $189.00. The average price target represents an increase of 27.63% from its latest reported closing price of 140.03.

The projected annual revenue for Middleby is 4,165MM, an increase of 2.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 779 funds or institutions reporting positions in Middleby. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 1.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MIDD is 0.26%, an increase of 10.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.42% to 64,805K shares. The put/call ratio of MIDD is 3.98, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Select Equity Group holds 4,783K shares representing 8.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,537K shares, representing an increase of 5.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MIDD by 9.23% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,196K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,078K shares, representing a decrease of 27.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MIDD by 88.03% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 2,740K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,652K shares, representing an increase of 3.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MIDD by 31.23% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,149K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,171K shares, representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MIDD by 55.31% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,092K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,623K shares, representing a decrease of 25.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MIDD by 89.74% over the last quarter.

Middleby Background Information

The Middleby Corporation is a global leader in the foodservice equipment industry. The company develops, manufactures, markets and services a broad line of equipment used in the commercial foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment industries. The company's leading equipment brands serving the commercial foodservice industry include Anets®, APW Wyott®, Bakers Pride®, Beech®, BKI®, Blodgett®, Blodgett Combi®, Blodgett Range®, Bloomfield®, Britannia®, Carter-Hoffmann®, Celfrost®, Concordia®, CookTek®, Crown®, CTX®, Desmon®, Deutsche Beverage®, Doyon®, Eswood®, EVO®, Firex®, Follett®, frifri®, Giga®, Globe®, Goldstein®, Holman®, Houno®, IMC®, Induc®, Ink Kegs®, Inline Filling Systems®, Jade®, JoeTap®, Josper®, L2F®, Lang®, Lincat®, MagiKitch'n®, Market Forge®, Marsal®, Meheen®, Middleby Marshall®, MPC®, Nieco®, Nu-Vu®, PerfectFry®, Pitco®, QualServ®, RAM®, Southbend®, Ss Brewtech®, Star®, Starline®, Sveba Dahlen®, Synesso®, Tank®, Taylor®, Thor®, Toastmaster®, TurboChef®, Ultrafryer®, Varimixer®, Wells® Wild Goose® and Wunder-Bar®.

