Benchmark Maintains Marathon Oil (MRO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 12, 2023, Benchmark maintained coverage of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.81% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Marathon Oil is 33.98. The forecasts range from a low of 26.26 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 26.81% from its latest reported closing price of 26.80.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Marathon Oil is 8,341MM, an increase of 24.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.35.

Marathon Oil Declares $0.10 Dividend

On July 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 16, 2023 received the payment on September 11, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $26.80 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.49%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.61%, the lowest has been 0.96%, and the highest has been 6.17%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.80 (n=217).

The current dividend yield is 0.15 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.12. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 2.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1480 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marathon Oil. This is a decrease of 53 owner(s) or 3.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRO is 0.21%, a decrease of 12.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.24% to 522,496K shares. The put/call ratio of MRO is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,306K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,475K shares, representing a decrease of 0.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRO by 12.13% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 18,483K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,928K shares, representing an increase of 13.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRO by 1,031.93% over the last quarter.

XLE - The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 16,304K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,251K shares, representing a decrease of 11.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRO by 2.62% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,705K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,819K shares, representing a decrease of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRO by 13.65% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 14,650K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,530K shares, representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRO by 6.75% over the last quarter.

Marathon Oil Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Marathon Oil Corporation is an American company engaged in hydrocarbon exploration. he company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.