Benchmark Maintains MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (MTSI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, Benchmark maintained coverage of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (NasdaqGS:MTSI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.71% Downside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings is $151.87/share. The forecasts range from a low of $108.07 to a high of $173.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.71% from its latest reported closing price of $170.08 / share.

The projected annual revenue for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings is 1,139MM, an increase of 17.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 931 funds or institutions reporting positions in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings. This is an increase of 60 owner(s) or 6.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTSI is 0.31%, an increase of 14.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.79% to 84,262K shares. The put/call ratio of MTSI is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 3,465K shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,359K shares , representing an increase of 3.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTSI by 32.21% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,752K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,251K shares , representing an increase of 54.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTSI by 199.73% over the last quarter.

FSELX - Semiconductors Portfolio holds 2,689K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,262K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,186K shares , representing a decrease of 40.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTSI by 6.83% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 2,055K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,437K shares , representing a decrease of 18.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTSI by 9.13% over the last quarter.

