Benchmark Maintains LiveVox Holdings Inc - (LVOX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, Benchmark maintained coverage of LiveVox Holdings Inc - (NASDAQ:LVOX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.53% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for LiveVox Holdings Inc - is 3.57. The forecasts range from a low of 2.52 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 10.53% from its latest reported closing price of 3.23.

The projected annual revenue for LiveVox Holdings Inc - is 156MM, an increase of 8.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 119 funds or institutions reporting positions in LiveVox Holdings Inc -. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 2.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LVOX is 0.84%, a decrease of 8.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.26% to 89,798K shares. The put/call ratio of LVOX is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Golden Gate Private Equity holds 72,053K shares representing 76.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 3,492K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,445K shares, representing an increase of 1.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LVOX by 81.39% over the last quarter.

272 Capital holds 3,390K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,126K shares, representing an increase of 7.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LVOX by 4.31% over the last quarter.

CGOAX - Columbia Small Cap Growth Fund I holds 1,940K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,840K shares, representing a decrease of 46.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LVOX by 20.15% over the last quarter.

J. Goldman & Co holds 1,290K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,290K shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LVOX by 14.21% over the last quarter.

LiveVox Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

LiveVox is a next-generation contact center platform that powers more than 14 billion interactions a year. By seamlessly integrating omnichannel communications, CRM, AI, and WFO capabilities, the Company’s technology delivers an exceptional agent and customer experience while reducing compliance risk. With 20 years of cloud experience and expertise, LiveVox’s CCaaS 2.0 platform is at the forefront of cloud contact center innovation. The Company has more than 500 global employees and is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Atlanta, Columbus, Denver, New York City, St. Louis, Medellin (Colombia) and Bangalore (India).

