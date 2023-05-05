Benchmark Maintains Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, Benchmark maintained coverage of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) with a Buy recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.19% Upside
As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Live Nation Entertainment is 98.05. The forecasts range from a low of 70.70 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 46.19% from its latest reported closing price of 67.07.
The projected annual revenue for Live Nation Entertainment is 17,470MM, a decrease of 2.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.28.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 1289 funds or institutions reporting positions in Live Nation Entertainment. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 1.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LYV is 0.23%, a decrease of 8.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.40% to 192,711K shares. The put/call ratio of LYV is 1.29, indicating a bearish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Public Investment Fund holds 12,565K shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Select Equity Group holds 10,650K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,248K shares, representing an increase of 3.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYV by 2.78% over the last quarter.
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 8,146K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,125K shares, representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYV by 4.09% over the last quarter.
Principal Financial Group holds 7,166K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,008K shares, representing an increase of 2.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYV by 99.91% over the last quarter.
Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,606K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,283K shares, representing an increase of 4.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYV by 5.30% over the last quarter.
Live Nation Entertainment Background Information
Live Nation Entertainment is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised ofglobal marketleaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship.
