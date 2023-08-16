Benchmark Maintains Lightning eMotors (ZEV) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 15, 2023, Benchmark maintained coverage of Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,183.70% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lightning eMotors is 37.61. The forecasts range from a low of 3.54 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 1,183.70% from its latest reported closing price of 2.93.

The projected annual revenue for Lightning eMotors is 128MM, an increase of 418.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 118 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lightning eMotors. This is a decrease of 34 owner(s) or 22.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZEV is 0.00%, a decrease of 77.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 47.92% to 7,513K shares. The put/call ratio of ZEV is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,486K shares representing 23.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 801K shares representing 12.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 578K shares, representing an increase of 27.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZEV by 0.60% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 765K shares representing 12.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 818K shares, representing a decrease of 6.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZEV by 23.65% over the last quarter.

IWO - iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF holds 578K shares representing 9.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 309K shares, representing an increase of 46.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZEV by 48.10% over the last quarter.

Greenhaven Road Investment Management holds 413K shares representing 6.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lightning eMotors Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lightning eMotors, Inc. operates as an automobile company. The Company manufactures electric fleet medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, including delivery trucks, shuttle buses, passenger vans, chassis-cab models, and city transit buses. Lightning eMotors serves customers worldwide.

