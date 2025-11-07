Benchmark Maintains Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, Benchmark maintained coverage of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGM:LGND) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.29% Downside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ligand Pharmaceuticals is $186.79/share. The forecasts range from a low of $165.64 to a high of $216.30. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.29% from its latest reported closing price of $208.22 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ligand Pharmaceuticals is 168MM, a decrease of 33.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 616 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ligand Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 3.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LGND is 0.26%, an increase of 7.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.94% to 26,888K shares. The put/call ratio of LGND is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,152K shares representing 5.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,168K shares , representing a decrease of 1.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LGND by 5.78% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,061K shares representing 5.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,028K shares , representing an increase of 3.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LGND by 66.86% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 927K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 906K shares , representing an increase of 2.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LGND by 21.89% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 685K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 656K shares , representing an increase of 4.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LGND by 8.52% over the last quarter.

Congress Asset Management holds 667K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 648K shares , representing an increase of 2.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LGND by 55.69% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.