Benchmark Maintains Liberty Latin America (LILAK) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, Benchmark maintained coverage of Liberty Latin America (NasdaqGS:LILAK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.77% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Liberty Latin America is $9.36/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.17 to a high of $12.74. The average price target represents an increase of 17.77% from its latest reported closing price of $7.95 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Liberty Latin America is 5,116MM, an increase of 15.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 409 funds or institutions reporting positions in Liberty Latin America. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 2.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LILAK is 0.34%, an increase of 0.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.91% to 130,443K shares. The put/call ratio of LILAK is 2.33, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Searchlight Capital Partners holds 12,331K shares representing 7.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Quaker Capital Investments holds 5,594K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,689K shares , representing an increase of 16.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LILAK by 12.97% over the last quarter.

Fourth Sail Capital holds 3,836K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,534K shares , representing an increase of 33.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LILAK by 34.13% over the last quarter.

Long Focus Capital Management holds 3,295K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,275K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,397K shares , representing a decrease of 3.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LILAK by 54.33% over the last quarter.

