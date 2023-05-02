Benchmark Maintains Liberty Broadband Corp - Series A (LBRDA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 2, 2023, Benchmark maintained coverage of Liberty Broadband Corp - Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 67.02% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Liberty Broadband Corp - Series A is 139.94. The forecasts range from a low of 121.20 to a high of $163.80. The average price target represents an increase of 67.02% from its latest reported closing price of 83.79.

The projected annual revenue for Liberty Broadband Corp - Series A is 781MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1939 funds or institutions reporting positions in Liberty Broadband Corp - Series A. This is an increase of 78 owner(s) or 4.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LBRDA is 0.39%, a decrease of 1.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.59% to 91,944K shares. The put/call ratio of LBRDA is 4.33, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 8,472K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,725K shares, representing an increase of 20.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LBRDA by 27.43% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 7,506K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,107K shares, representing a decrease of 8.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LBRDA by 4.78% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 5,030K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,002K shares, representing an increase of 20.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LBRDA by 25.93% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 3,929K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Berkshire Hathaway holds 3,829K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Liberty Broadband Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Liberty Broadband Corporation operates and owns interests in a broad range of communications businesses. Liberty Broadband's principal assets consist of its interest in Charter Communications and its subsidiaries: Skyhook and GCI. GCI is Alaska's largest communications provider, providing data, wireless, video, voice and managed services to consumer and business customers throughout Alaska and nationwide. GCI has delivered services for nearly 40 years to some of the most remote communities and in some of the most challenging conditions in North America.

