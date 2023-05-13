News & Insights

Stocks
LFLY

Benchmark Maintains Leafly Holdings (LFLY) Buy Recommendation

May 13, 2023 — 12:22 am EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, Benchmark maintained coverage of Leafly Holdings (NASDAQ:LFLY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 571.05% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Leafly Holdings is 2.55. The forecasts range from a low of 1.01 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 571.05% from its latest reported closing price of 0.38.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Leafly Holdings is 54MM, an increase of 15.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 127 funds or institutions reporting positions in Leafly Holdings. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 2.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LFLY is 0.04%, a decrease of 35.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.39% to 10,017K shares. LFLY / Leafly Holdings Inc Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of LFLY is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LFLY / Leafly Holdings Inc Shares Held by Institutions

AXS Investments holds 1,182K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company.

THCX - AXS Cannabis ETF holds 1,162K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company.

Merlin Capital holds 1,145K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 370K shares, representing an increase of 67.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LFLY by 215.97% over the last quarter.

THCX - The Cannabis ETF holds 493K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 239K shares, representing an increase of 51.54%.

MJ - ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF holds 468K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 933K shares, representing a decrease of 99.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LFLY by 48.52% over the last quarter.

See all Leafly Holdings regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LFLY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.