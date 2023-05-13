Benchmark Maintains Leafly Holdings (LFLY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, Benchmark maintained coverage of Leafly Holdings (NASDAQ:LFLY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 571.05% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Leafly Holdings is 2.55. The forecasts range from a low of 1.01 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 571.05% from its latest reported closing price of 0.38.

The projected annual revenue for Leafly Holdings is 54MM, an increase of 15.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 127 funds or institutions reporting positions in Leafly Holdings. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 2.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LFLY is 0.04%, a decrease of 35.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.39% to 10,017K shares. The put/call ratio of LFLY is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AXS Investments holds 1,182K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company.

THCX - AXS Cannabis ETF holds 1,162K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company.

Merlin Capital holds 1,145K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 370K shares, representing an increase of 67.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LFLY by 215.97% over the last quarter.

THCX - The Cannabis ETF holds 493K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 239K shares, representing an increase of 51.54%.

MJ - ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF holds 468K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 933K shares, representing a decrease of 99.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LFLY by 48.52% over the last quarter.

