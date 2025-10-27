Benchmark Maintains Kura Sushi USA (KRUS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 27, 2025, Benchmark maintained coverage of Kura Sushi USA (NasdaqGM:KRUS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.75% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Kura Sushi USA is $96.56/share. The forecasts range from a low of $75.75 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 49.75% from its latest reported closing price of $64.48 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Kura Sushi USA is 332MM, an increase of 23.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.48, an increase of 255.06% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 312 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kura Sushi USA. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 2.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KRUS is 0.16%, an increase of 27.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.54% to 10,916K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Stephens holds 739K shares representing 6.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 728K shares , representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRUS by 60.04% over the last quarter.

12 West Capital Management holds 556K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hood River Capital Management holds 367K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Fred Alger Management holds 362K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 352K shares , representing an increase of 2.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRUS by 36.07% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 346K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 294K shares , representing an increase of 14.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRUS by 66.64% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.