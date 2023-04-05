Benchmark Maintains Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (KRUS) Buy Recommendation

On April 5, 2023, Benchmark maintained coverage of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.88% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is $73.95. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents an increase of 9.88% from its latest reported closing price of $67.30.

The projected annual revenue for Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is $189MM, an increase of 15.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.06.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NTKI - Nationwide Russell 2000 Risk-Managed Income ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Premier Fund Managers holds 27K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing an increase of 39.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRUS by 44.19% over the last quarter.

BlackRock holds 280K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 259K shares, representing an increase of 7.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRUS by 99.99% over the last quarter.

King Luther Capital Management holds 7K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company.

Barclays holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 84.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRUS by 72.90% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 240 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kura Sushi USA, Inc.. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 2.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KRUS is 0.12%, a decrease of 31.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.77% to 5,786K shares.

Kura Sushi USA Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is a technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept with 28 locations in six states and Washington DC. The Company offers guests a distinctive dining experience built on authentic Japanese cuisine and an engaging revolving sushi service model. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. was established in 2008 as a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc., a Japan-based revolving sushi chain with over 450 restaurants and 35 years of brand history.

