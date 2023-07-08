Benchmark Maintains Kura Sushi USA Inc - (KRUS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 7, 2023, Benchmark maintained coverage of Kura Sushi USA Inc - (NASDAQ:KRUS) with a Buy recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.42% Downside
As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kura Sushi USA Inc - is 83.64. The forecasts range from a low of 65.65 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 16.42% from its latest reported closing price of 100.07.
The projected annual revenue for Kura Sushi USA Inc - is 189MM, an increase of 15.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.06.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 232 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kura Sushi USA Inc -. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 2.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KRUS is 0.20%, an increase of 103.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.97% to 6,073K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Stephens holds 824K shares representing 7.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 899K shares, representing a decrease of 9.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRUS by 18.40% over the last quarter.
Portolan Capital Management holds 456K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 333K shares, representing an increase of 26.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRUS by 81.23% over the last quarter.
FCPGX - Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund holds 419K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 204K shares, representing an increase of 51.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRUS by 138.72% over the last quarter.
Divisadero Street Capital Management holds 300K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 70K shares, representing an increase of 76.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRUS by 246.11% over the last quarter.
Ameriprise Financial holds 290K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 199K shares, representing an increase of 31.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRUS by 64.51% over the last quarter.
Kura Sushi USA Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is a technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept with 28 locations in six states and Washington DC. The Company offers guests a distinctive dining experience built on authentic Japanese cuisine and an engaging revolving sushi service model. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. was established in 2008 as a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc., a Japan-based revolving sushi chain with over 450 restaurants and 35 years of brand history.
