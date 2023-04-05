Benchmark Maintains Kirkland's (KIRK) Buy Recommendation

On April 5, 2023, Benchmark maintained coverage of Kirkland's with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 142.01% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kirkland's is $6.97. The forecasts range from a low of $3.54 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 142.01% from its latest reported closing price of $2.88.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Kirkland's is $524MM, an increase of 2.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.07.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Quantbot Technologies holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 140.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KIRK by 99.95% over the last quarter.

SRS Capital Advisors holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Invesco holds 62K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 60K shares, representing an increase of 4.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KIRK by 99.99% over the last quarter.

VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS FUND II - Extended Market Index Portfolio Initial Class holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 81 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kirkland's. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 20.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KIRK is 0.56%, an increase of 128.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 29.61% to 4,012K shares. The put/call ratio of KIRK is 1.44, indicating a bearish outlook.

Kirkland`s Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kirkland's, Inc. is a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States, currently operating 371 stores in 35 states as well as an e-commerce website, www.kirklands.com. The Company's stores present a curated selection of distinctive merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, wall décor, art, textiles, mirrors, fragrances, lamps and other home decorating items. The Company's stores offer an extensive assortment of holiday merchandise during seasonal periods. The Company provides its customers an engaging shopping experience characterized by casual, comfortable merchandise with a southern feel and a modern flair at a discernible value. This combination of quality and stylish merchandise, value pricing and a stimulating online and store experience has led the Company to develop a loyal customer base.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.