Benchmark Maintains J&J Snack Foods (JJSF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 2, 2023, Benchmark maintained coverage of J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.57% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for J&J Snack Foods is 169.06. The forecasts range from a low of 153.52 to a high of $189.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.57% from its latest reported closing price of 177.17.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for J&J Snack Foods is 1,602MM, an increase of 5.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.93.

J&J Snack Foods Declares $0.70 Dividend

On May 19, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share ($2.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 20, 2023 received the payment on July 11, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.70 per share.

At the current share price of $177.17 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.58%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.56%, the lowest has been 1.03%, and the highest has been 2.16%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.29 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.09 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.82. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.22%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 500 funds or institutions reporting positions in J&J Snack Foods. This is a decrease of 27 owner(s) or 5.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JJSF is 0.22%, a decrease of 5.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.87% to 19,630K shares. The put/call ratio of JJSF is 1.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,380K shares representing 7.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,389K shares, representing a decrease of 0.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JJSF by 2.65% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,287K shares representing 6.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,273K shares, representing an increase of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JJSF by 16.83% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,091K shares representing 5.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,109K shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JJSF by 5.35% over the last quarter.

ESPAX - Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,033K shares representing 5.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 997K shares, representing an increase of 3.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JJSF by 0.20% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 521K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 507K shares, representing an increase of 2.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JJSF by 23.94% over the last quarter.

J&J Snack Foods Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. is a leader and innovator in the snack food industry, providing innovative, niche and affordable branded snack foods and beverages to foodservice and retail supermarket outlets. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, its principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, the #1 soft pretzel brand in the world, as well as internationally known ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI'S Real Italian Ice, MINUTE MAID* frozen ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, SOUR PATCH KIDS** Flavored Ice Pops, Tio Pepe's & CALIFORNIA CHURROS, and THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes and several bakery brands.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.