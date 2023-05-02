Benchmark Maintains Imax (IMAX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 2, 2023, Benchmark maintained coverage of Imax (NYSE:IMAX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.73% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Imax is 22.67. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 7.73% from its latest reported closing price of 21.04.

The projected annual revenue for Imax is 360MM, an increase of 9.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 336 funds or institutions reporting positions in Imax. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMAX is 0.13%, an increase of 11.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.20% to 50,984K shares. The put/call ratio of IMAX is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nantahala Capital Management holds 2,797K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,703K shares, representing an increase of 3.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMAX by 7.58% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 2,572K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,219K shares, representing an increase of 13.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMAX by 15.83% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,516K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,571K shares, representing a decrease of 2.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMAX by 7.54% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,194K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,808K shares, representing an increase of 17.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMAX by 17.87% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 2,146K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,640K shares, representing an increase of 23.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMAX by 40.01% over the last quarter.

Imax Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture and equipment to create experiences that takes people beyond the edge of seat to a world they've never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX theaters to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, and, as such, IMAX's network is among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe.

