Benchmark Maintains Huron Consulting Group (HURN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 28, 2023, Benchmark maintained coverage of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.79% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Huron Consulting Group is 103.70. The forecasts range from a low of 101.00 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 30.79% from its latest reported closing price of 79.29.

The projected annual revenue for Huron Consulting Group is 1,232MM, a decrease of 2.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 428 funds or institutions reporting positions in Huron Consulting Group. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 3.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HURN is 0.19%, an increase of 16.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.72% to 21,202K shares. The put/call ratio of HURN is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 945K shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 996K shares, representing a decrease of 5.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HURN by 1.86% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Boston holds 921K shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 906K shares, representing an increase of 1.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HURN by 10.32% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 888K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 857K shares, representing an increase of 3.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HURN by 44.46% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 805K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 755K shares, representing an increase of 6.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HURN by 20.04% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 664K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 677K shares, representing a decrease of 2.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HURN by 7.23% over the last quarter.

Huron Consulting Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Huron is a global consultancy that collaborates with clients to drive strategic growth, ignite innovation and navigate constant change. Through a combination of strategy, expertise and creativity, the Company helps clients accelerate operational, digital and cultural transformation, enabling the change they need to own their future. By embracing diverse perspectives, encouraging new ideas and challenging the status quo, the Company creates sustainable results for the organizations it serves.

Additional reading:

