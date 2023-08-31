Benchmark Maintains Heico (HEI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 30, 2023, Benchmark maintained coverage of Heico (NYSE:HEI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.08% Upside

As of August 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Heico is 185.92. The forecasts range from a low of 146.45 to a high of $231.00. The average price target represents an increase of 10.08% from its latest reported closing price of 168.89.

The projected annual revenue for Heico is 2,542MM, a decrease of 3.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.07.

Heico Declares $0.10 Dividend

On June 12, 2023 the company declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 3, 2023 received the payment on July 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $168.89 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.12%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.13%, the lowest has been 0.10%, and the highest has been 0.24%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.02 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.59 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.07. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.25%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 860 funds or institutions reporting positions in Heico. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HEI is 0.28%, an increase of 3.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.08% to 47,719K shares. The put/call ratio of HEI is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 2,987K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,012K shares, representing a decrease of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HEI by 4.51% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 2,795K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 1,835K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,632K shares, representing an increase of 11.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HEI by 9.10% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 1,755K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,582K shares, representing an increase of 9.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HEI by 201.65% over the last quarter.

CMGIX - Blackrock Mid Cap Growth Equity Portfolio Institutional holds 1,349K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Heico Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

HEICO Corporation is engaged primarily in the design, production, servicing and distribution of products and services to certain niche segments of the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications and electronics industries through its Hollywood, Florida-based Flight Support Group and its Miami, Florida-based Electronic Technologies Group. HEICO's customers include a majority of the world's airlines and overhaul shops, as well as numerous defense and space contractors and military agencies worldwide, in addition to medical, telecommunications and electronics equipment manufacturers.

