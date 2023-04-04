Benchmark Maintains Heatwurx Inc. Com (PCSA) Speculative Buy Recommendation

On April 4, 2023, Benchmark maintained coverage of Heatwurx Inc. Com with a Speculative Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,167.16% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Heatwurx Inc. Com is $6.46. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 1,167.16% from its latest reported closing price of $0.51.

The projected annual revenue for Heatwurx Inc. Com is $0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.06.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

AIGH Capital Management holds 304K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 300K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Worth Venture Partners holds 71K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 69K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 65K shares, representing an increase of 5.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCSA by 52.47% over the last quarter.

Verdence Capital Advisors holds 60K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in Heatwurx Inc. Com. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PCSA is 0.02%, an increase of 72.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.42% to 1,229K shares.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2017 in Hanover, Maryland, with a mission to develop products that can improve the survival and/or quality of life for patients who have a high unmet medical need. The Company acquired the assets of Promet Therapeutics, LLC in October of 2017 and assembled a proven regulatory science development team, management team, and Board of Directors. The Processa drug development team members have been involved with more than 30 drug approvals by the FDA (including drug products targeted to orphan disease conditions) and 100 FDA meetings. PCS-499 represents the first Processa drug that can potentially be used in several unmet medical need conditions.

