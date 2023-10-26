Benchmark Maintains Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 26, 2023, Benchmark maintained coverage of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 79.10% Upside

As of October 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Healthcare Services Group is 16.06. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 79.10% from its latest reported closing price of 8.97.

The projected annual revenue for Healthcare Services Group is 1,745MM, an increase of 4.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 481 funds or institutions reporting positions in Healthcare Services Group. This is a decrease of 28 owner(s) or 5.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HCSG is 0.12%, a decrease of 5.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.66% to 83,347K shares. The put/call ratio of HCSG is 5.80, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,202K shares representing 7.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,388K shares, representing a decrease of 3.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCSG by 0.65% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 4,109K shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,126K shares, representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCSG by 25.43% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,896K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,317K shares, representing an increase of 54.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCSG by 126.81% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,327K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,261K shares, representing an increase of 2.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCSG by 2.24% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 2,298K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,830K shares, representing an increase of 20.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCSG by 31.07% over the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. is the largest national provider of professional housekeeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. Headquartered in Bensalem, PA with strategically-located regional and district operations around the country, Healthcare Services Group provides housekeeping/laundry and dining/nutrition services to a diverse mix of satisfied clients within the healthcare market.

