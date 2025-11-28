Benchmark Maintains Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. - Depositary Receipt (TV) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 28, 2025, Benchmark maintained coverage of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:TV) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.93% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. - Depositary Receipt is $3.07/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.80 to a high of $3.73. The average price target represents an increase of 12.93% from its latest reported closing price of $2.72 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. - Depositary Receipt is 82,197MM, an increase of 38.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.84.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 162 funds or institutions reporting positions in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TV is 0.13%, an increase of 8.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.18% to 267,681K shares. The put/call ratio of TV is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 64,209K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 46,381K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 22,427K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,059K shares , representing an increase of 6.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TV by 87.34% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 18,922K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,552K shares , representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TV by 23.04% over the last quarter.

Discovery Capital Management holds 18,118K shares. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.