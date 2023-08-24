Benchmark Maintains Grab Holdings Limited - (GRAB) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 24, 2023, Benchmark maintained coverage of Grab Holdings Limited - (NASDAQ:GRAB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.73% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Grab Holdings Limited - is 4.31. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $5.46. The average price target represents an increase of 17.73% from its latest reported closing price of 3.66.

The projected annual revenue for Grab Holdings Limited - is 1,994MM, an increase of 0.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 319 funds or institutions reporting positions in Grab Holdings Limited -. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 6.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GRAB is 0.48%, a decrease of 29.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.21% to 1,688,872K shares. The put/call ratio of GRAB is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sb Investment Advisers holds 709,265K shares representing 18.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 158,740K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 156,551K shares, representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRAB by 8.50% over the last quarter.

MUFG Bank holds 142,913K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hanwha Asset Management Co. holds 47,840K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 39,184K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,874K shares, representing an increase of 92.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRAB by 15,671.25% over the last quarter.

Grab Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Grab is Southeast Asia’s leading superapp based on GMV in 2020 in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services, according to Euromonitor. Grab operates across the deliveries, mobility and digital financial services sectors in over 400 cities in eight countries in the Southeast Asia region – Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab enables millions of people each day to access its driver- and merchant-partners to order food or groceries, send packages, hail a ride or taxi, pay for online purchases or access services such as lending, insurance, wealth management and telemedicine, all through a single "everyday everything" app. Grab was founded in 2012 with the mission to drive Southeast Asia forward by creating economic empowerment for everyone, and since then, the Grab app has been downloaded onto millions of mobile devices. Grab strives to serve a double bottom line: to simultaneously deliver financial performance for its shareholders and a positive social impact in Southeast Asia.

