Benchmark Maintains Exact Sciences (EXAS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 4, 2025, Benchmark maintained coverage of Exact Sciences (NasdaqCM:EXAS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.37% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Exact Sciences is $71.21/share. The forecasts range from a low of $53.53 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 2.37% from its latest reported closing price of $69.56 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Exact Sciences is 2,818MM, a decrease of 8.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,100 funds or institutions reporting positions in Exact Sciences. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 1.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXAS is 0.22%, an increase of 3.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.85% to 221,094K shares. The put/call ratio of EXAS is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 18,200K shares representing 9.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,835K shares , representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXAS by 12.38% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 12,004K shares representing 6.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,501K shares , representing a decrease of 4.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXAS by 11.21% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 9,634K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,642K shares , representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXAS by 17.36% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 6,088K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,061K shares , representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXAS by 15.08% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,085K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,879K shares , representing an increase of 3.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXAS by 13.36% over the last quarter.

