Benchmark Maintains D-Wave Quantum (QBTS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 17, 2023, Benchmark maintained coverage of D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 192.09% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for D-Wave Quantum is 6.43. The forecasts range from a low of 1.01 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 192.09% from its latest reported closing price of 2.20.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for D-Wave Quantum is 18MM, an increase of 153.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in D-Wave Quantum. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 21.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QBTS is 0.07%, a decrease of 7.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.80% to 72,274K shares. The put/call ratio of QBTS is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 59,431K shares representing 46.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 7,939K shares representing 6.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,940K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QBTS by 56.02% over the last quarter.

Lockheed Martin holds 916K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

180 Degree Capital holds 912K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 493K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.