Benchmark Maintains D-Wave Quantum (QBTS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Benchmark maintained coverage of D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,980.80% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for D-Wave Quantum is $10.40. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 1,980.80% from its latest reported closing price of $0.50.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for D-Wave Quantum is $18MM, an increase of 148.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.58.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Walleye Capital holds 41K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 69.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QBTS by 43.32% over the last quarter.

JSMD - Janus Henderson Small holds 54K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company.

Tower Research Capital LLC holds 10K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 77.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QBTS by 98.51% over the last quarter.

State Street holds 48K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FIL holds 543K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in D-Wave Quantum. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 13.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QBTS is 0.08%, a decrease of 89.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.36% to 72,855K shares. The put/call ratio of QBTS is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

See all D-Wave Quantum regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.