Benchmark Maintains Codexis (CDXS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2023, Benchmark maintained coverage of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 258.94% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Codexis is 12.24. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 258.94% from its latest reported closing price of 3.41.

The projected annual revenue for Codexis is 94MM, a decrease of 19.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 351 funds or institutions reporting positions in Codexis. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CDXS is 0.08%, a decrease of 22.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.45% to 73,132K shares. The put/call ratio of CDXS is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 6,107K shares representing 9.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,211K shares, representing a decrease of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDXS by 71.77% over the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 4,488K shares representing 6.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,504K shares, representing a decrease of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDXS by 23.26% over the last quarter.

ARKG - ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds 4,317K shares representing 6.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,091K shares, representing an increase of 5.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDXS by 21.12% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 4,296K shares representing 6.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,942K shares, representing an increase of 8.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDXS by 23.22% over the last quarter.

Telemark Asset Management holds 2,604K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,704K shares, representing a decrease of 3.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDXS by 30.70% over the last quarter.

Codexis Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Codexis is a leading enzyme engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver® technology to develop proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics. Codexis' proven technology enables improvements in protein performance, meeting customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing in multiple commercial-scale implementations of biocatalytic processes.

