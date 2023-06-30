Benchmark Maintains Clene (CLNN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 30, 2023, Benchmark maintained coverage of Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 948.44% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Clene is 8.60. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 948.44% from its latest reported closing price of 0.82.

The projected annual revenue for Clene is 0MM, a decrease of 32.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clene. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 5.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLNN is 0.01%, a decrease of 62.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.27% to 4,093K shares. The put/call ratio of CLNN is 1.97, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kepos Capital holds 887K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 592K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 477K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 289K shares, representing an increase of 39.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLNN by 76.61% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 315K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 231K shares, representing an increase of 26.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLNN by 43.00% over the last quarter.

Laird Norton Trust Company holds 269K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Clene Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Clene is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of unique therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. Clene has innovated a novel nanotechnology drug platform for the development of a new class of orally administered neurotherapeutic drugs. Clene has also advanced into the clinic an aqueous solution of ionic zinc and silver for anti-viral and anti-microbial uses. Founded in 2013, the company is based in Salt Lake City, Utah with R&D and manufacturing operations located in North East, Maryland.

Key filings for this company:

