Benchmark Maintains Clene (CLNN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2023, Benchmark maintained coverage of Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 725.29% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Clene is $9.33. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 725.29% from its latest reported closing price of $1.13.

The projected annual revenue for Clene is $0MM, a decrease of 21.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.52.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wells Fargo holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 36.49%.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT Micro Cap Portfolio Class IB holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 101K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company.

Belvedere Trading holds 27K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 592K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clene. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 28.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLNN is 0.01%, a decrease of 59.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 22.46% to 3,888K shares. The put/call ratio of CLNN is 2.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

Clene Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Clene is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of unique therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. Clene has innovated a novel nanotechnology drug platform for the development of a new class of orally administered neurotherapeutic drugs. Clene has also advanced into the clinic an aqueous solution of ionic zinc and silver for anti-viral and anti-microbial uses. Founded in 2013, the company is based in Salt Lake City, Utah with R&D and manufacturing operations located in North East, Maryland.

