Benchmark Maintains Cineverse (CNVS) Speculative Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2025, Benchmark maintained coverage of Cineverse (NasdaqCM:CNVS) with a Speculative Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 172.64% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Cineverse is $8.67/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 172.64% from its latest reported closing price of $3.18 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cineverse. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 12.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNVS is 0.02%, an increase of 34.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 32.73% to 3,362K shares. The put/call ratio of CNVS is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Corsair Capital Management holds 856K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 858K shares , representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNVS by 14.27% over the last quarter.

CI Private Wealth holds 476K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 401K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 165K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 155K shares , representing an increase of 6.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNVS by 44.85% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 152K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 84K shares , representing an increase of 44.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNVS by 139.92% over the last quarter.

