Benchmark Maintains Chefs` Warehouse (CHEF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 12, 2023, Benchmark maintained coverage of Chefs` Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 72.62% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Chefs` Warehouse is 48.52. The forecasts range from a low of 32.32 to a high of $56.70. The average price target represents an increase of 72.62% from its latest reported closing price of 28.11.

The projected annual revenue for Chefs` Warehouse is 2,919MM, a decrease of 4.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 426 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chefs` Warehouse. This is a decrease of 28 owner(s) or 6.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHEF is 0.17%, a decrease of 9.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.90% to 43,838K shares. The put/call ratio of CHEF is 2.52, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Greenhouse Funds LLLP holds 2,502K shares representing 6.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,201K shares, representing an increase of 12.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHEF by 11.17% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,468K shares representing 6.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,477K shares, representing a decrease of 0.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHEF by 1.33% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,408K shares representing 6.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,366K shares, representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHEF by 1.88% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,394K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,531K shares, representing a decrease of 9.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHEF by 8.76% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 1,389K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 781K shares, representing an increase of 43.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHEF by 66.20% over the last quarter.

Chefs` Warehouse Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. is a premier distributor of specialty food products in the United States and Canada focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate some of the nation's leading menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores. The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. carries and distributes more than 50,000 products to more than 34,000 customer locations throughout the United States and Canada.

Additional reading:

