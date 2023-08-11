Benchmark Maintains Caesarstone (CSTE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, Benchmark maintained coverage of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.70% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Caesarstone is 6.63. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 36.70% from its latest reported closing price of 4.85.

The projected annual revenue for Caesarstone is 708MM, an increase of 11.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 170 funds or institutions reporting positions in Caesarstone. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSTE is 0.03%, an increase of 10.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.69% to 15,105K shares. The put/call ratio of CSTE is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Phoenix Holdings holds 4,047K shares representing 11.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,720K shares, representing an increase of 57.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSTE by 173.16% over the last quarter.

Global Alpha Capital Management holds 3,051K shares representing 8.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,066K shares, representing a decrease of 0.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSTE by 30.37% over the last quarter.

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 627K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 684K shares, representing a decrease of 9.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSTE by 37.01% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 496K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 530K shares, representing a decrease of 6.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSTE by 29.35% over the last quarter.

Invenomic Capital Management holds 457K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 446K shares, representing an increase of 2.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSTE by 38.38% over the last quarter.

Caesarstone Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Caesarstone is a concept and lifestyle-driven company with a customer-centered approach to designing, developing, and producing high-end engineered stone countertops, used in residential and commercial buildings. Our products offer superior aesthetic appeal and perfected functionality through a distinct variety of colors, styles, textures, and finishes used in diverse countertop applications, marked by inherent longevity. Strong commitment to service has fostered growing customer loyalty in over 50 countries where the Caesarstone product collections are available: Classico, Supernatural, Metropolitan and Outdoor.

