Benchmark Maintains Builders Firstsource (BLDR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 3, 2023, Benchmark maintained coverage of Builders Firstsource (NYSE:BLDR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.46% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Builders Firstsource is 136.75. The forecasts range from a low of 96.96 to a high of $183.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.46% from its latest reported closing price of 144.65.

The projected annual revenue for Builders Firstsource is 16,317MM, a decrease of 11.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1227 funds or institutions reporting positions in Builders Firstsource. This is an increase of 94 owner(s) or 8.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLDR is 0.52%, an increase of 14.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.02% to 151,222K shares. The put/call ratio of BLDR is 1.51, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 13,193K shares representing 10.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,210K shares, representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLDR by 35.07% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,555K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,471K shares, representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLDR by 28.74% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,540K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,545K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLDR by 30.84% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 4,119K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,392K shares, representing a decrease of 6.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLDR by 16.89% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,852K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,792K shares, representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLDR by 33.42% over the last quarter.

Builders Firstsource Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Builders FirstSource is the largest U.S supplier of building products, prefabricated components, and value-added services to the professional market segment for new residential construction and repair and remodeling. We provide customers an integrated homebuilding solution, offering manufacturing, supply, delivery and installation of a full range of structural and related building products. We operate in 40 states with approximately 400 locations and have a market presence in 77 of the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas, providing geographic diversity and balanced end market exposure. We service customers from strategically located distribution and manufacturing facilities (certain of which are co-located) that produce value-added products such as roof and floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and pre-hung doors. Builders FirstSource also distributes dimensional lumber and lumber sheet goods, millwork, windows, interior and exterior doors, and other building products.

