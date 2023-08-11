Benchmark Maintains Blue Apron Holdings Inc - (APRN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, Benchmark maintained coverage of Blue Apron Holdings Inc - (NYSE:APRN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 355.94% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Blue Apron Holdings Inc - is 23.80. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 355.94% from its latest reported closing price of 5.22.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Blue Apron Holdings Inc - is 460MM, an increase of 5.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 61 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blue Apron Holdings Inc -. This is a decrease of 28 owner(s) or 31.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APRN is 0.01%, a decrease of 34.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 35.83% to 4,788K shares. The put/call ratio of APRN is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 395K shares representing 6.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53K shares, representing an increase of 86.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APRN by 45.92% over the last quarter.

PRFZ - Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF holds 395K shares representing 6.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52K shares, representing an increase of 86.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APRN by 349.72% over the last quarter.

HN Saltoro Capital holds 350K shares representing 5.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 340K shares representing 5.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp holds 329K shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 330K shares, representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APRN by 75,893.86% over the last quarter.

Blue Apron Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Blue Apron's vision is 'better living through better food.' Launched in 2012, Blue Apron offers fresh, chef-designed recipes that empower home cooks to embrace their culinary curiosity and challenge their abilities to see what a difference cooking quality food can make in their lives. Through its mission to spark discovery, connection and joy through cooking, Blue Apron continuously focuses on bringing incredible recipes to its customers, while minimizing its carbon footprint, reducing food waste, and promoting diversity and inclusion.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.