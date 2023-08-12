Benchmark Maintains BlackSky Technology Inc - (BKSY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, Benchmark maintained coverage of BlackSky Technology Inc - (NYSE:BKSY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 109.81% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for BlackSky Technology Inc - is 3.32. The forecasts range from a low of 2.52 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 109.81% from its latest reported closing price of 1.58.

The projected annual revenue for BlackSky Technology Inc - is 113MM, an increase of 52.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 112 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackSky Technology Inc -. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BKSY is 0.04%, a decrease of 9.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 61.95% to 45,136K shares. The put/call ratio of BKSY is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Armistice Capital holds 11,143K shares representing 7.91% ownership of the company.

Cercano Management holds 9,952K shares representing 7.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jana Partners holds 2,881K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AWM Investment holds 2,786K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,605K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BlackSky Technology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BlackSky is a leading provider of real-time geospatial intelligence. BlackSky monitors activities and facilities worldwide by harnessing the world’s emerging sensor networks and leveraging its own satellite constellation. BlackSky processes millions of observations from space, air, environmental sensors, asset tracking sensors, Industrial IoT, and Internet-enabled narrative sources. BlackSky’s on-demand constellation of satellites can image a location multiple times throughout the day. BlackSky monitors for pattern-of-life anomalies to produce alerts and enhance situational awareness. BlackSky’s monitoring service is powered by cutting-edge compute techniques including machine learning, artificial intelligence, computer vision, and natural language processing. BlackSky’s global monitoring is available via a simple subscription and requires no IT infrastructure or setup.

