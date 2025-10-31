Benchmark Maintains Belite Bio, Inc - Depositary Receipt (BLTE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2025, Benchmark maintained coverage of Belite Bio, Inc - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqCM:BLTE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.32% Downside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Belite Bio, Inc - Depositary Receipt is $95.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $80.80 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.32% from its latest reported closing price of $106.06 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Belite Bio, Inc - Depositary Receipt is 8MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in Belite Bio, Inc - Depositary Receipt. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLTE is 0.04%, an increase of 25.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 41.37% to 98K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 13K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares , representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLTE by 21.64% over the last quarter.

SPEM - SPDR(R) Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF holds 11K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares , representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLTE by 24.50% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 9K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

EWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) EMERGING MARKETS SMALL CAP ETF holds 8K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 7K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares , representing an increase of 23.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLTE by 4.55% over the last quarter.

