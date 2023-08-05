Benchmark Maintains Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, Benchmark maintained coverage of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.60% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Axcelis Technologies is 162.38. The forecasts range from a low of 141.40 to a high of $236.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.60% from its latest reported closing price of 175.74.

The projected annual revenue for Axcelis Technologies is 952MM, a decrease of 6.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 801 funds or institutions reporting positions in Axcelis Technologies. This is an increase of 90 owner(s) or 12.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACLS is 0.32%, an increase of 9.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.71% to 34,384K shares. The put/call ratio of ACLS is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,388K shares representing 7.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,434K shares, representing a decrease of 1.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACLS by 60.02% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 1,165K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,275K shares, representing a decrease of 9.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACLS by 46.12% over the last quarter.

POAGX - PRIMECAP Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund holds 1,096K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,164K shares, representing a decrease of 6.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACLS by 6.21% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,017K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 943K shares, representing an increase of 7.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACLS by 67.14% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 907K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,101K shares, representing a decrease of 21.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACLS by 80.70% over the last quarter.

Axcelis Technologies Background Information

Axcelis Technologies Inc., headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process.

