Benchmark Maintains Aqua Metals (AQMS) Speculative Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 23, 2025, Benchmark maintained coverage of Aqua Metals (NasdaqCM:AQMS) with a Speculative Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.06% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Aqua Metals is $7.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents a decrease of 28.06% from its latest reported closing price of $9.92 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Aqua Metals is 29,799MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aqua Metals. This is an decrease of 33 owner(s) or 91.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AQMS is 0.00%, an increase of 11.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 99.99% to 0K shares. The put/call ratio of AQMS is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HighMark Wealth Management holds 0K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

Lowe Wealth Advisors holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

