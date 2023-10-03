Benchmark Maintains Antero Resources (AR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2023, Benchmark maintained coverage of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.14% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Antero Resources is 32.93. The forecasts range from a low of 23.23 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 36.14% from its latest reported closing price of 24.19.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Antero Resources is 7,975MM, an increase of 19.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 811 funds or institutions reporting positions in Antero Resources. This is a decrease of 52 owner(s) or 6.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AR is 0.42%, an increase of 1.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.10% to 278,352K shares. The put/call ratio of AR is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 9,459K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,381K shares, representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AR by 6.42% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,542K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,242K shares, representing an increase of 3.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AR by 4.63% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 8,376K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,519K shares, representing a decrease of 1.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AR by 6.06% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,974K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,955K shares, representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AR by 4.85% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 5,958K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,080K shares, representing a decrease of 2.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AR by 12.31% over the last quarter.

Antero Resources Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil properties located in the Appalachian Basin. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the Company is focused on creating value through the development of its large portfolio of repeatable, low cost, liquids-rich drilling opportunities in two of the premier North American shale plays, the Marcellus and the Utica shales. Due to its market leading firm transportation portfolio and midstream ownership through Antero Midstream, Antero is the most integrated NGL and natural gas business in the U.S.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.