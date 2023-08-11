Benchmark Maintains Angi Inc - (ANGI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, Benchmark maintained coverage of Angi Inc - (NASDAQ:ANGI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 94.98% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Angi Inc - is 5.03. The forecasts range from a low of 3.54 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 94.98% from its latest reported closing price of 2.58.

The projected annual revenue for Angi Inc - is 2,110MM, an increase of 23.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 184 funds or institutions reporting positions in Angi Inc -. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANGI is 0.11%, an increase of 14.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.01% to 63,236K shares. The put/call ratio of ANGI is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brown Advisory holds 9,652K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,489K shares, representing an increase of 1.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANGI by 10.46% over the last quarter.

Westerly Capital Management holds 3,820K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,000K shares, representing an increase of 47.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANGI by 67.92% over the last quarter.

Freshford Capital Management holds 3,721K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,199K shares, representing an increase of 14.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANGI by 18.27% over the last quarter.

Ulysses Management holds 2,762K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,462K shares, representing an increase of 10.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANGI by 7.12% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,617K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,277K shares, representing an increase of 12.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANGI by 7.69% over the last quarter.

Angi Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ANGI Inc. turns home improvement jobs imagined into jobs well-done. People throughout North America and Europe rely on us to book quality home service pros across 500 different categories, from repairing and remodeling to cleaning and landscaping. Over 230,000 domestic service professionals actively seek consumer matches, complete jobs or advertise through ANGI Homeservices' platforms and consumers turn to at least one of our brands to find a pro for more than 25 million projects each year. The company has established category-transforming products through brands such as HomeAdvisor®, Angie's List®, Handy and Fixd Repair - as well as international brands such as HomeStars, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Instapro, Travaux and Werkspot. Its marketplaces have enabled more than 150 million consumer-to-pro connections, meaningfully redefining how easily and effectively home pros are discovered and hired. The Company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

