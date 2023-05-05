Benchmark Maintains AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, Benchmark maintained coverage of AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 58.21% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for AMN Healthcare Services is 134.64. The forecasts range from a low of 101.00 to a high of $178.50. The average price target represents an increase of 58.21% from its latest reported closing price of 85.10.

The projected annual revenue for AMN Healthcare Services is 4,300MM, a decrease of 10.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 922 funds or institutions reporting positions in AMN Healthcare Services. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 3.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMN is 0.27%, a decrease of 15.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.39% to 48,520K shares. The put/call ratio of AMN is 1.31, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,211K shares representing 7.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,163K shares, representing an increase of 1.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMN by 10.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,314K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,297K shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMN by 9.22% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,116K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,099K shares, representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMN by 8.71% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 991K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 941K shares, representing an increase of 5.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMN by 7.42% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 902K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 797K shares, representing an increase of 11.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMN by 6.51% over the last quarter.

AMN Healthcare Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations across the nation. The Company provides access to the most comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals through its innovative recruitment strategies and breadth of career opportunities. With insights and expertise, AMN Healthcare helps providers optimize their workforce to successfully reduce complexity, increase efficiency and improve patient outcomes. AMN total talent solutions include managed services programs, clinical and interim healthcare leaders, temporary staffing, executive search solutions, vendor management systems, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling, language interpretation services, revenue cycle solutions, credentialing and other services. Clients include acute-care hospitals, community health centers and clinics, physician practice groups, retail and urgent care centers, home health facilities, schools and many other healthcare settings. AMN Healthcare is committed to fostering and maintaining a diverse team that reflects the communities we serve. Our commitment to the inclusion of many different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives enables our innovation and leadership in the healthcare services industry.

