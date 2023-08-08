Benchmark Maintains Adient (ADNT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2023, Benchmark maintained coverage of Adient (NYSE:ADNT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.57% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Adient is 45.03. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $60.90. The average price target represents an increase of 0.57% from its latest reported closing price of 44.77.

The projected annual revenue for Adient is 14,729MM, a decrease of 3.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 606 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adient. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADNT is 0.23%, an increase of 23.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.22% to 112,781K shares. The put/call ratio of ADNT is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 12,269K shares representing 13.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,267K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADNT by 14.51% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 4,868K shares representing 5.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 4,279K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,632K shares, representing a decrease of 8.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADNT by 9.58% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 4,133K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,438K shares, representing an increase of 16.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADNT by 9.98% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,975K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adient Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Adient is a global leader in automotive seating. With approximately 77,000 employees in 32 countries, Adient operates 202 manufacturing/assembly plants worldwide. Adient produces and delivers automotive seating for all major OEMs. From complete seating systems to individual components, Adient's expertise spans every step of the automotive seat-making process. Adient's integrated, in-house skills allow it to take its products from research and design to engineering and manufacturing - and into more than 19 million vehicles every year.

