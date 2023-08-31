Benchmark Maintains AbCellera Biologics (ABCL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 31, 2023, Benchmark maintained coverage of AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 346.25% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for AbCellera Biologics is 25.88. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 346.25% from its latest reported closing price of 5.80.

The projected annual revenue for AbCellera Biologics is 121MM, a decrease of 16.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 311 funds or institutions reporting positions in AbCellera Biologics. This is a decrease of 35 owner(s) or 10.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABCL is 0.42%, a decrease of 2.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.61% to 135,190K shares. The put/call ratio of ABCL is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 26,365K shares representing 9.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,830K shares, representing an increase of 24.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABCL by 187.57% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 16,450K shares representing 5.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,450K shares, representing an increase of 36.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABCL by 43.46% over the last quarter.

Voya Investment Management holds 10,624K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,838K shares, representing a decrease of 2.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABCL by 20.60% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 8,420K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,327K shares, representing a decrease of 10.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABCL by 28.03% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 5,480K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AbCellera Biologics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AbCellera is a technology company that searches, decodes, and analyzes natural immune systems to find antibodies that its partners can develop into drugs to prevent and treat disease. AbCellera partners with drug developers of all sizes, from large pharmaceutical to small biotechnology companies, empowering them to move quickly, reduce cost, and tackle the toughest problems in drug development.

