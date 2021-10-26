Benchmark JGB yields rise amid concern about increased issuance

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/YURIKO K NAKAO

Benchmark Japanese government bond yields rose on Tuesday, as investors contemplated the possibility of increased issuance under Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

TOKYO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Benchmark Japanese government bond yields rose on Tuesday, as investors contemplated the possibility of increased issuance under Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 0.100%, hovering at levels last seen in April despite an easing in yields on equivalent U.S. Treasury notes.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.10 point to 151.13, with a trading volume of 20,730 lots.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC rose 1 basis point to minus 0.060%, while the two-year yield JP2YTN=JBTC was flat at minus 0.110%.

Newspaper polls predict the ruling Liberal Democratic Party will keep a majority in upcoming lower house elections on Oct. 31, but Kishida's party suffered an unexpected setback over the weekend with a loss in a closely watched by-election.

Kishida has pledged heavy spending for the economy, which would mean more borrowing for an already heavily indebted government.

The Bank of Japan is expected to maintain ultra-easy policy settings when it concludes a two-day meeting on Thursday.

Despite the rise in the centre of the yield curve, superlong yields fell with market participants pointing to dip buying by some investors.

The 30-year yield JP30YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.700%, and the 40-year yield JP40YTN=JBTC fell 1.5 basis points to 0.750%.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.490%.

(Editing by Giles Elgood)

((Kevin.Buckland@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More